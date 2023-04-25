Döner at Balkan Treat Box

Served on wood-fired somun bread, this luxurious chicken- or tofu-filled number comes accented with onion, cheese, cabbage, and lettuce for a creamy, ultrasavory masterpiece of a sandwich. 8103 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves

The Combo at Songbird

Songbird’s signature sammie was a cult favorite at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market for years; now the breakfast joint’s brick-and-mortar location slings them daily. It’s a decadent combination of fried egg, aged white cheddar, and smoked bacon on toasted sourdough, with a dose of honey and sea salt. 4476 Chouteau Ave.

The Smoked Beet at Union Loafers

Is it surprising that St. Louis’s best bakery makes incredible sandwiches? This one is a dazzling veg option; with its punchy sauerkraut, creamy Thousand Island dressing, and hearty egg, it could go toe to toe with any Reuben. 1629 Tower Grove Ave.

The St. Paul at Mai Lee

Though its origins are tough to pin down, this fusion dish was likely created in the 1940s by a Chinese restaurant owner who had moved to St. Louis from Minnesota (hence the name). Featuring an egg foo young patty with lettuce and mayo on white bread, it’s a hearty option for around $6. Though many Chinese spots in town offer it, Mai Lee makes the best. 8396 Musick Memorial Dr., Brentwood

Hot Salami at Gioia’s Deli

Located in the Hill neighborhood (the city’s version of a Little Italy), the deli has been a local favorite for over 100 years. And its storied sandwich comes on your choice of white or garlic-cheese bread, layered with spicy mustard, pepperoncini, and onion. 1934 Macklind Ave.