A grand 1894 Queen Anne Victorian home, saved from neglect more than 20 years ago, sits prominently on a corner lot at 4125 North Greenview Avenue in Lake View’s Graceland West neighborhood. Owner Doug Dinnella worked with preservation experts to renovate it into such an eye-catching residence that the state’s Historic Preservation Division deemed it architecturally significant.

It’s impossible to miss this home, not only because of its landscaped grounds and period details but also because it sits on one of the largest lots in the area: 9,339 square feet, equal to almost three standard city lots. The welcoming porch and intricate designs around huge windows make the place a showstopper, one now on the market for $2.1 million.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was designed as a two-flat. At the preservation division’s request, two entry doors remain visible from outside to keep the feel of the original architecture. An elegant entryway opens into one of two parlors, where custom millwork draws the eye to the walls, staircase, and 11-foot ceilings. The first floor is appointed with ornate stained glass, ceiling medallions, chandeliers designed to be lit by electricity or natural gas, and Bradbury & Bradbury wallpaper reproducing 19th-century forest and wildlife designs.

A refinished oak box-beam ceiling and built-in hutch are original to the dining room, where there’s also a vintage brass chandelier from Spain. Pocket doors open into a modern sunroom and kitchen, featuring granite countertops. The 3,600-square-foot home has two fireplaces, one with porcelain tiles in a period pattern imported from England.

Just a 10-minute walk from this piece of history is Graceland Cemetery, where the original builder, Henry P. Carll, is buried.