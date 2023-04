Longtime stylist Janet Mandell knows that finding the perfect going-out outfit often means stepping outside of your own closet. So she opened her own for you to peruse — now in a bigger, flashier location. Work with a stylist to comb through designer pieces for rent, or go full-Cinderella-moment in the “glam room,” where you can prep and sip Champagne before your big night. 900 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile