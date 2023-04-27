Photograph: Neiman Marcus

Nice Serve

8 Oak Lane round resin tray, $46. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile

Photograph: French Bull

Meal Appeal

French Bull dinner plates, $42 for a set of four. Art Effect, 934 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park

Photograph: Crate & Barrel

Mood Lighting

Brigton handwoven rattan lanterns, available in three sizes, $50–$129. Crate & Barrel, 850 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park

Photograph: EQ3

Bottle Service

Thom Fougere natural oak bar cart with removable top serving tray, $599. EQ3, 1520 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park

Photograph: Humboldt House

Graphic Napkins

Baggu organic cotton reusable napkins in Sunshine Fruit, $28 for a set of three. Humboldt House, 1045 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park

Photograph: CB2

Statement Seat

Mermelada Estudio powder-coated iron Raine outdoor lounge chair with Sunbrella bouclé cushions, $1,599. CB2, 800 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park