Nice Serve
8 Oak Lane round resin tray, $46. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile
Meal Appeal
French Bull dinner plates, $42 for a set of four. Art Effect, 934 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park
Mood Lighting
Brigton handwoven rattan lanterns, available in three sizes, $50–$129. Crate & Barrel, 850 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park
Bottle Service
Thom Fougere natural oak bar cart with removable top serving tray, $599. EQ3, 1520 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park
Graphic Napkins
Baggu organic cotton reusable napkins in Sunshine Fruit, $28 for a set of three. Humboldt House, 1045 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park
Statement Seat
Mermelada Estudio powder-coated iron Raine outdoor lounge chair with Sunbrella bouclé cushions, $1,599. CB2, 800 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park