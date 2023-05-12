Instagram Handle:@tobishinobi

Followers:170,000

Who’s behind it: Tobi Shonibare, 40, a photographer from London now living in the West Loop

How it started: While working as a lawyer in the U.K., Shonibare felt unsatisfied. “I eased my frustrations by picking up a camera, teaching myself how to shoot,” he says. He posted images on Instagram as Tobi Shinobi. After building a following, he was hired in 2017 by ad agency Havas as a photographer and videographer in Chicago. He now works as a creative strategist for TikTok.

His style: Shonibare likes to shoot places that “look surreal but are real.” One photo he took of a staircase in Spain “reminds people of that painting by M.C. Escher that has steps going off in all different directions.”

Popular post: His shot of Lincoln Park Zoo’s honeycomb-looking pavilion got 20,900 likes.