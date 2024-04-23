The Affordable Care Act saved my life. At my wife’s hectoring, I got it right before I had my heart attack. Every time I criticize Obama, I preface it with, “Besides the fact that the guy saved my life …” What I felt after my heart surgery was that I wasn’t done yet. It made me determined to work harder. There was an acknowledgment that there’s more behind you than ahead of you, so use your time wisely.

I hadn’t had a drink for 33 years, but after I got out of the hospital, I was told that red wine would thin my blood and keep me healthy. So I had a glass or two every day. Then, during the pandemic, my best friend died, and two or three glasses turned into two or three bottles. I slipped and fell in a restaurant on North Avenue after a few glasses, and as I was standing up, I saw this look cross my son’s face and thought, He’s ashamed. I said, I’m done with this shit. I’m sober now and in a recovery program.

Albert Camus said that artists always circle back to the one or two images that first opened their heart. I loved cartoons as a kid. I loved Dick Tracy. I loved Mad magazine. The first art I ever saw that made the hair stand up on my arms were holy cards, religious Mass cards — the ones they hand out at a funeral. There are some really grim ones, like the one of St. Sebastian. He’s got like six arrows in him. All of those things blur together in my work.

My dad was a World War II veteran. He invaded Okinawa. I think he had PTSD, but back then, we didn’t know what to call it. He was a tough disciplinarian. Let’s just leave it at that. But he also had an amazing sense of humor and a remarkable sense of how to talk to people who were grieving. He sold burial vaults, and he would say, “I speak for the dead.”

There’s a Marc Smith poem about when you get to the top of the mountain, pull the next person up. I think of how Ed Paschke held out a hand to me — opened doors, made introductions, just went out of his way to help me. I’ve always owned a gallery that took no percentage of sales from other artists. I make an embarrassing amount of money for a democratic socialist, but if you subscribe to a kind of elitism, that Ayn Randian fucking notion, it erodes your humanity.

Haiti changed the way I thought about everything. The artists I met there made art because they absolutely had to. And that’s what I tell young artists: If you feel you have a choice about this, go do something else. Collect stamps, play the fucking trumpet, I don’t care. This is a hard thing to give your life to.

There’s a certain kind of rebellion that was born into me. I still struggle with that. But before, it was a kind of nihilism about where I was in the world. Now I think I’m rebelling against the right things.

Jack Kevorkian was a saint. There’s no more fundamental human right than to end your own suffering. I remember when a friend’s father died, the priest said something about the value of his suffering. I gave a eulogy, and I almost said to that priest, “You’re out of your mind. There’s no value in having this good man suffer.” I want a perfectly chilled Bombay martini and a hundred Valiums.