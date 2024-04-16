Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Photograph: Cavan Images/Alamy Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Photograph: Cavan Images/Alamy Escape to the Lake From the ideal spot for sweeping coastal views to a pastry paradise, these 12 Lake Michigan destinations are perfect for getting away from it all. April 16, 2024, 6:00 am Your Happy Place Awaits (If You Can Get a Room)Saugatuck, Michigan Spectacular Stargazing on the LakefrontEllison Bay, Wisconsin A Pastry Tour of the Kringle CapitalRacine, Wisconsin A Birdwatching Paradise on the Southeastern CoastIndiana Dunes National Park As Pure as Michigan GetsSleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan A Rustic (And Tourist-Free) Getaway in the U.P.Garden Peninsula, Michigan A Two-Wheel Trip to Milwaukeechicago to milwaukee An Eclectic Shopping Destination Without the CrowdsPort Washington, Wisconsin A Drinking Tour of Harbor CountryNew Buffalo and Three Oaks, Michigan The Malibu of the MidwestSheboygan, Wisconsin The Lake Michigan Camping TourAround the lake A Haven of Nautical HistoryMuskegon, Michigan Should You Vacation in Wisconsin or Michigan?