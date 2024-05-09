Walls Republic wallpaper
North African Cityscape

Walls Republic wallpaper, $175 for a 20.8-by-32.9-inch roll. burkedecor.com

 

Idris by Ait Manos handmade terra cotta mosaic tile

Kaleidoscopic Flair

Idris by Ait Manos handmade terra cotta mosaic tile, $207 a square foot. Ann Sacks, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plz.

 

Kamsah handmade ceramic tagine for cooking and serving

Epicurean Earthenware

Kamsah handmade ceramic tagine for cooking and serving, $85. wayfair.com

 

Moucharabi hand-painted wood table

Side Piece

Moucharabi hand-painted wood table, $220. treasuresofmorocco.com

 

Albaron hand-carved tropical wood cabinet with antique brass hardware

Boho Buffet

Albaron hand-carved tropical wood cabinet with antique brass hardware, $1,998. Anthropologie, 3532 N. Southport Ave.

 

Lateral Objects handblown glass pitcher

Pour Example

Lateral Objects handblown glass pitcher, $140. lateralobjects.com