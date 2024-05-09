North African Cityscape
Walls Republic wallpaper, $175 for a 20.8-by-32.9-inch roll. burkedecor.com
Kaleidoscopic Flair
Idris by Ait Manos handmade terra cotta mosaic tile, $207 a square foot. Ann Sacks, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plz.
Epicurean Earthenware
Kamsah handmade ceramic tagine for cooking and serving, $85. wayfair.com
Side Piece
Moucharabi hand-painted wood table, $220. treasuresofmorocco.com
Boho Buffet
Albaron hand-carved tropical wood cabinet with antique brass hardware, $1,998. Anthropologie, 3532 N. Southport Ave.
Pour Example
Lateral Objects handblown glass pitcher, $140. lateralobjects.com