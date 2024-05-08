|
Uncharted Books
5140 N. Clark St., Andersonville
A vintage-print paradise houses antiquarian finds from the 19th century.
|
Armadillo’s Pillow
118 N. Peoria St.
A secondhand-book emporium doubles as art shop and reading room.
|The Hook
|Opened in 2012 (and at this location since 2019), the shop beckons with its curated selection and some truly rare tomes. But let’s be honest: The biggest draw is Ramona, owner Tanner McSwain’s husky pup, there five days a week.
|This multilevel spot is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Dominated by books you hadn’t realized you needed until you stumbled upon them, it also sells locally crafted jewelry and art.
|The Look
|The dark Gothic wallpaper provides the perfect canvas for the endless array of curious art and antiques. “That maximalist, neo-Romantic aesthetic has always appealed to me,” says McSwain.
|Though inspired by John Irving, its name sounds like it leapt from Lewis Carroll’s brain, so it’s no surprise to discover a wabi-sabi Wonderland. And all those globes? “They’re magnetically attracted to bookshops,” quips Matt Ebert, who owns the store with his wife, Betsey Boemmel.
|The Nook
|Tucked behind a bookshelf that’s secretly a door is a large den. That’s where you’ll find the rare books, including a sizable selection of Robert Louis Stevenson novels.
|Make that nooks, plural: Armadillo’s Pillow offers several little spots to nestle in, each with its own odd chair. “One ought to be able to browse,” Ebert says. “Why not be comfortable?”
|The Books
|Period paperbacks are popular, partly because they’re as cheap as $5. Meanwhile, the first edition of Jules Verne’s 1866 book Voyages et Aventures du Capitaine Hatteras goes for $1,250.
|Rifle through truly antiquated tomes. Need a two-century-old translation of Homer’s The Iliad ($80)? How about a 1950 paperback of Silence in Court, a cozy British mystery by Patricia Wentworth, for a modest $24.
Pages of a Certain Age
Offbeat inventories and quirky layouts turn readers into explorers at these two used bookstores. How do they stack up?