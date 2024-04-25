Photograph: Wendell Teodoro

1 Open House

The free exhibition Chicago: Home of House explores the history of house music, kicking off Navy Pier’s extended celebration of the genre’s 40th anniversary. May 1–Oct. 31. navypier.org

2 Jurassic Spark

Chicago’s improv comedy scene is in no danger of extinction, but visiting supertroupe Dinosaur brings some impressive star power with performers including Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, and Nicole Byer. May 2–4. thedentheatre.com

Photograph: Chad Leverenz

3 Brass and Sass

The boisterous musical ensemble Mucca Pazza blends the form of a marching band with a joyfully punky attitude. Help them celebrate International Tuba Day, and their own 20th birthday, at this Sleeping Village show. May 3. sleeping-village.com

4 Critics’ Picks

The Music Box Theatre hosts the Chicago Critics Film Festival. It’s the country’s only fest curated by a major critics’ group. May 3–9. chicagocriticsfilmfestival.com

Photograph: Oriol Tarridas

5 Neon and On

Wrightwood 659’s new exhibition Chryssa and New York surveys the work of the mononymous midcentury artist, known for her sculptural pieces that incorporated text and neon lights. May 3–June 27. wrightwood659.org

6 Weird Science

Irving Park’s Color Club becomes a STEM cell as amateur researchers present their results at the inaugural Windy City Science Fair for grownups. May 4. colorclub.events

Photograph: David A. Lee

7 Director’s Cut

Frankenstein director James Whale comes back to life in Gods & Monsters, a new stage adaptation of Christopher Bram’s 1995 novel about the queer filmmaker’s waning days. May 9–31. godsandmonstersonstage.com

8 Feedback Group

Reverb, the Chicago Sinfonietta’s season-ending program, vibes with works by composers Unsuk Chin, Louise Farrenc, Carlos Simon, and Sergei Rachmaninoff. May 10, 11. chicagosinfonietta.org

Photograph: Anna Claire Barlow

9 Appellation Trail

Following a series of name changes, adventurous local rock duo Finom releases its first proper album under its new moniker, the Jeff Tweedy–produced Not God. Catch their record release show at the Hideout. May 24. hideoutchicago.com

Photograph: Invictus Theatre

10 August Rush

Rising storefront troupe Invictus Theatre Company stakes a bold claim with August: Osage County, mounting the city’s first non-Steppenwolf production of Tracy Letts’s sprawling 2007 family drama. May 28–July 14. invictustheatreco.com