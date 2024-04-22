For those who think alluring fragrances only come from overseas, there is new evidence to the contrary: the emergence of Clue Perfumery, started in 2022 by childhood friends Laura Oberwetter and Caleb Vanden Boom, who live in Logan Square. Clue’s three scents ($115 for 30 milliliters) are formulated, handcrafted, and bottled in a Chicago lab. “We try to balance unexpected reference points with really enjoyable aromatic profiles,” says Oberwetter. To wit: Morel Map, which employs the compound geosmin, made from soil-dwelling bacteria, smells like moistened earth after a rainfall. And while the name Clue originally referred to the creators’ love of the cult classic film, it’s ultimately, Oberwetter says, “a nod to the fundamental mystery of perfumery.” clueperfumery.com