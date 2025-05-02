Under the banner of their brand Unison, Robert and Alicia Segal offer a platform for small makers that veers timeless instead of trendy. This summer, the husband-and-wife team is entering bolder territory with a colorful array of modern entertaining items. Prepare your patio for eye-catchers like sturdy but design-forward Falcon enamelware tumblers and pitchers, Empreinte French linen napkins, and Rosendahl solar-powered circular lanterns. “It’s really all about things that make you comfortable and happy,” says Alicia. unisonhome.com