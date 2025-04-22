1 Brass Acts

Get your oompah on when Chicago’s own marching band/spectacle theater collective Mucca Pazza celebrates International Tuba Day at Martyrs’. May 2. muccapazza.com

2 Ecce Homo

Curated by historian Jonathan D. Katz, The First Homosexuals: The Birth of a New Identity, 1869–1939 uses art from 40 countries to illustrate how coining a label for same-sex desire shaped cultural perceptions of sexuality. May 2–July 26. wrightwood659.org

3 Sprite of Spring

Winding down its eighth season with a flourish, the buzzy South Chicago Dance Theatre presents In/Within, a world premiere choreographed by Kia S. Smith. May 3. auditoriumtheatre.org

4 Modern-Day Maestro

Contemporary composer Max Richter performs with a string quartet at Symphony Center. The program includes his Blue Notebooks, containing the evocative and haunting “On the Nature of Daylight.” May 6. cso.org

5 They’re Gonna Sing It Again

Traverse the road to hell with Orpheus and Eurydice once more when Hadestown returns. Maybe it will work out this time? May 6–18. broadwayinchicago.com

6 Three Moms Walk Into a Wine Bar

The standup is tailor-made for matriarchs whenever Bad Momz of Comedy, led by local comic Orly K.G., take the mic. May 7. citywinery.com

7 Stalingänger

A brainy new satire by playwright Dianne Nora gets its Chicago premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre: Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin follows a Stalin body double and his handler. May 8–June 22. aredorchidtheatre.org

8 Make Our Garden Glow

The touring exhibition Rory McEwen: A New Perspective on Nature shows how the Scot brought 20th-century style to dusty botanical art. May 16–Aug. 17. driehausmuseum.org

9 There’s Gotta Be Better Ways to Escape L.A.

Chicago Shakes teams up again with the Six producers to deliver 42 Balloons, a musical about the daredevil who floated 16,000 feet above Los Angeles in a lawn chair. May 24–June 29. chicagoshakes.com

10 Do Poppers Come in Pink?

All-star drag-queen musician Trixie Mattel works the DJ decks at the Salt Shed during Solid Pink Disco: Blonde Edition. Pro tip: Wear fuchsia. May 29. trixiemattel.com