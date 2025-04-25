Gandhi Photograph: AJ Kane

Summer House Santa Monica

“I am a summer girl, but this restaurant makes me happy whether it’s January or July. I basically have a permanent table. I love their red wine selection and the Brussels sprouts salad with chicken.” 1954 N. Halsted St.

Calvin Tran

“I discovered this designer’s clothes in New York, but he’s got a store right in my neighborhood. He was on Bravo’s The Fashion Show: Ultimate Collection and has this modern, minimalist style. If I walk in, I’m walking out with five things.” 2120 N. Halsted St.

Oz Park

“I raised my kids at this park. It’s got great shady spots, a nice playground, tennis courts. If it’s over 55 degrees, I’m walking here while doing phone coaching sessions. It’s where I have my best ideas.” 2021 N. Burling St.

Maison Parisienne

“This café is such a pretty, girly place. Their turmeric lattes with oat milk have the perfect amount of foam.” 901 W. Armitage Ave.