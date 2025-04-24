As a small-business owner and mother of two young kids, Szewai Lee can’t indulge like she once did. “When I go shopping, it’s a special treat — some me time,” says the 41-year-old founder of Duet Dance Studio, the Bucktown ballroom dance school. This June, she and her husband will open Winnie’s Playroom, a children’s play café and event space in Brookfield, not far from their home in Western Springs. But Lee still frequents her city stomping ground, which offers many of her favorite boutiques: “Growing up in Hong Kong, you could find everything right there on the street — all the restaurants and shops you need. North Avenue is like that.”

Chicago Plants

2321 W. North Ave., Wicker Park

“I love plants, but sometimes I kill them because I’m too busy. Here it’s simple to find easier-to-care-for houseplants.”

WISH LIST

A bird of paradise plant and a funnel planter

Bird of paradise (1) “Imagine it in your living room, adding warmth to the space.” $28 to $248

Funnel planter (2) “It’s simple, with the subtle surprise of asymmetrical design.” $48

Hoya kerrii “You don’t need to water this much. I love the heart-shaped leaves.” $8 to $28

 

My Modern Oasis

2418 W. North Ave., Logan Square

“It’s like stepping into a museum. Every piece is unique, and the owner makes beautiful pottery.”

WISH LIST

Arthur Braud squiggle vase and chaise longue from My Modern Oasis

Arthur Braud squiggle vase (1) “I go to a lot of art fairs, but I’ve never seen a vase like this.” $249

Chaise longue (2) “This is so dramatic. I’d love to have it in my living room.” $1,089

Stackable wooden stools “They’re like sculptures. You could use them as end tables or for sitting on.” $189 each

 

Richard’s Fabulous Finds

2545 W. North Ave., Humboldt Park

“Richard Biasi has helped my students find stunning mid-century suits for weddings and dance events.”

WISH LIST

A British vintage mug and a 1950s fedora

British vintage mugs (1) “I don’t know much about equestrian sports, but these look fun and unique.” $175 for a set of nine

1950s fedora (2) “A classic that dresses up any outfit, for men or women.” $145

Bow ties and scarves “A great way to introduce a pop of color in your outfit and make your whole look sophisticated.” $25 and $45