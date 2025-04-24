As a small-business owner and mother of two young kids, Szewai Lee can’t indulge like she once did. “When I go shopping, it’s a special treat — some me time,” says the 41-year-old founder of Duet Dance Studio, the Bucktown ballroom dance school. This June, she and her husband will open Winnie’s Playroom, a children’s play café and event space in Brookfield, not far from their home in Western Springs. But Lee still frequents her city stomping ground, which offers many of her favorite boutiques: “Growing up in Hong Kong, you could find everything right there on the street — all the restaurants and shops you need. North Avenue is like that.”

Chicago Plants

2321 W. North Ave., Wicker Park

“I love plants, but sometimes I kill them because I’m too busy. Here it’s simple to find easier-to-care-for houseplants.”

WISH LIST

● Bird of paradise (1) “Imagine it in your living room, adding warmth to the space.” $28 to $248

● Funnel planter (2) “It’s simple, with the subtle surprise of asymmetrical design.” $48

● Hoya kerrii “You don’t need to water this much. I love the heart-shaped leaves.” $8 to $28

My Modern Oasis

2418 W. North Ave., Logan Square

“It’s like stepping into a museum. Every piece is unique, and the owner makes beautiful pottery.”

WISH LIST

● Arthur Braud squiggle vase (1) “I go to a lot of art fairs, but I’ve never seen a vase like this.” $249

● Chaise longue (2) “This is so dramatic. I’d love to have it in my living room.” $1,089

● Stackable wooden stools “They’re like sculptures. You could use them as end tables or for sitting on.” $189 each

Richard’s Fabulous Finds

2545 W. North Ave., Humboldt Park

“Richard Biasi has helped my students find stunning mid-century suits for weddings and dance events.”

WISH LIST

● British vintage mugs (1) “I don’t know much about equestrian sports, but these look fun and unique.” $175 for a set of nine

● 1950s fedora (2) “A classic that dresses up any outfit, for men or women.” $145

● Bow ties and scarves “A great way to introduce a pop of color in your outfit and make your whole look sophisticated.” $25 and $45