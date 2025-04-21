It’s the last day of January and of Dorval Carter’s tenure as president of the CTA, and a group of about two dozen people are celebrating at Emporium Arcade Bar in Logan Square. On top of wooden tables lie farewell cards, snacks, and a cake with “Dynamic & Optimized Retirement” in red frosting — a nod to the kind of oblique jargon that Carter liked to use. A yellow piece of construction paper reads “Happy Retirement Dorval,” with notes written all around. “Doors open on the right at unemployment!” one says.

This isn’t Carter’s official retirement party — it’s way too low budget for a guy with an annual salary of $391,000. Rather, this is a celebration hosted by Commuters Take Action, which formed in 2022 to pressure the CTA to perform better. It has put much of the blame for the L’s woes on Carter and relentlessly called for him to be replaced.

I spot Fabio Göttlicher, a software engineer who’s one of the group’s founders. Tall and mustachioed, he is wearing a Southwestern-print hoodie and a yellow paper birthday hat. In late 2021, as concerns mounted about inconsistent service, unsanitary trains, and public safety, he wrote a program to assess the L’s performance and found that only 55 to 60 percent of scheduled trains were running — an astonishing drop in service, even accounting for the decline in demand during the pandemic. That discovery spurred him to become more of a transit activist.

It was just a few years earlier that Chicagoans could actually boast about the L. In 2017, then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel gushed about the city’s transit system in a New York Times op-ed headlined “In Chicago, the Trains Actually Run on Time.” He cited a survey that found that 85 percent of Chicagoans were satisfied with local public transportation. While other cities were preoccupied with costly projects to expand their systems, Emanuel wrote, the CTA was focused on modernizing its existing capabilities to ensure reliability.

Carter was appointed by Emanuel in 2015 in large part because of his ability to secure funding for expensive infrastructure projects. Having worked for the Federal Transit Administration and briefly as the U.S. Department of Transportation chief of staff, Carter had the savvy to navigate the Beltway and drum up money, including the $3 billion in federal funding he secured for the RPM and for the extension of the Red Line south to 130th Street.

But for all of Carter’s success in securing precious federal dollars, there’s little doubt that the system decayed under his watch. The thrust of the criticism heaped on Carter is that he prioritized those pricey, splashy projects over day-to-day maintenance. The pandemic, of course, dealt the CTA a blow no one could have seen coming. Yet transit advocates believe issues arising from it — staffing shortages (before the pandemic, there were 880 rail operators; as of February, there were 825, up from 723 a year prior), crime spikes, and higher rates of homelessness on the L — could have been better addressed. Which is how Carter, who infamously rarely took public transportation, went from a relatively anonymous agency head to a frequent subject of critical news stories and social media attacks.

Off the Rails

L ridership, which hit its peak in the mid-2010s, had begun to slip even before COVID torpedoed it. Five years on, the numbers are still well below prepandemic levels.

250 200 150 100 50 0 Boardings (in millions) 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Pink Line service begins; L ridership reaches highest level since 1969 Uber service begins in Chicago L ridership at an all-time high; Dorval Carter appointed as CTA president Onset of COVID pandemic CTA secures $1.9 billion in federal funding for Red Line extension

Even before the pandemic, some of Carter’s decisions were hard to explain. In 2019, Cook County initiated a pilot program to provide money to all three local transit agencies to alleviate burdens on Far South Side and south suburban commuters. Metra accepted a proposal to reduce fares in those areas; Pace amped up service on its 352 Halsted route, which is heavily used by suburbanites. But according to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the CTA snubbed the county’s offer. At the time, Carter was doing the delicate dance of trying to lock down the remaining federal money, around $1.1 billion, for the Red Line extension, and when it came to helping the far southern part of the city, the agency wanted to focus its energy on that project. The CTA also feared, as then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly stated, that if the county increased ridership on Metra and Pace on the Far South Side and in the south suburbs, it would take commuters away from the CTA, decreasing its fare revenue.

Still, Preckwinkle is mystified at the logic of turning down immediate relief because of a solution a decade away. “I never got to talk to Dorval,” she tells me. “Who knows what motivated them. They wouldn’t work with us, that’s the short story. And we had money! When people are prepared to give you money and you won’t talk to them, that’s a little odd.”

With the decline of the L under Carter came a surge of activism. As people like Göttlicher began to use data to document the train system’s unreliability, they formed Commuters Take Action to organize their efforts. In September 2022, members demonstrated outside CTA headquarters before a Chicago Transit Board meeting, the first of several protests they’ve staged. They’ve written op-eds in local publications, been quoted in The New York Times, and relentlessly posted daily reports on their social media accounts of how many L trains run on schedule. Members are getting involved in other ways, too: Morgan Madderom, Göttlicher’s fiancée, is director of transportation policy and planning on the City Council’s Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety, while Caroline Pavlecic sits on the CTA’s Citizens Advisory Board.

Despite the festive atmosphere at Emporium, Göttlicher remains apprehensive about the future of the L. He argues that Mayor Brandon Johnson’s appointment of Michael Eaddy, a pastor with no prior experience in public transit, to the CTA board isn’t reflective of a person with a serious commitment to public transit. “Considering that the mayor defended Carter for so long and was on Carter’s side, I hope we don’t end up with another Carter-like person at the helm,” Göttlicher says.

Earlier in January, the CTA appointed Nora Leerhsen, the agency’s chief of staff, as interim president. Leerhsen has pledged to address smoking on the L trains and the cleanliness of them. As for Carter’s permanent replacement, whether it’s Leerhsen or someone else, Pavlecic is hoping for a leader who is more involved — who actually rides the trains and buses, who talks with frontline workers to understand their experiences, and who interacts with the public to hear their concerns and suggestions. “I would like to believe that CTA is going to look for somebody who embodies those qualities,” she says.

For all the ire directed at Carter, the issues facing the L are much larger than any one person. “The biggest problem is just lack of willpower to change anything,” Pavlecic says. “We famously had Lori Lightfoot say that Chicago is a car city while she was in office a couple of years ago. And that’s just ridiculous because so many Chicagoans, especially in more densely populated neighborhoods, get around primarily by walking or biking or taking transit.”

Dani and Emily, two women in their 20s, are wearing costumes for the occasion. Dani is dressed in khaki coveralls with a CTA logo pasted onto her arm and has a mock jet pack and raygun — a “ghost BUSter,” like a Peter Venkman tasked with eliminating delinquent buses. Emily sports a slapdash pageant queen outfit, with a tiara and a sash reading “Miss the Bus.”

Dani and Emily both follow Commuters Take Action on Instagram, which is how they heard about the party. They explain that their frustration with the CTA primarily has to do with infrequent service, especially as a safety issue. Emily tells me that she waited an hour and a half for a train on New Year’s Eve and regularly experiences 25-to-30-minute lags if she just misses the L or a bus. Neither of them has a car, so the CTA is critical to their ability to traverse the city.

We’re interrupted by Pavlecic, who tells us it’s time to cut the cake. Everyone gathers around, amid the hubbub of the growing crowd at Emporium, and Pavlecic is momentarily at a loss for words. As we all raise glasses of craft beer, she shouts, “To Dorval Carter’s retirement!” No one really seems sure what to say. After all, no one really knows what’s next.

During City Council hearings, Carter argued that the central issue facing the CTA was a lack of funding. This is a complaint the agency has lodged for decades. It dates back to 1973, when the Illinois legislature established the Regional Transportation Authority to address the financial troubles of the CTA and various declining suburban rail systems. But their huge deficits proved too much of a problem for the RTA to address, so in 1983 the state restructured things: It stripped the RTA of some powers — including setting fares and overseeing operations — and created two new agencies in the suburbs, one for buses (Pace) and one for rail (Metra).

The state legislature devised a formula to funnel funding to the (now four) agencies, money that the RTA would distribute. How funds are disbursed gets a little complicated, but it ends up being disproportionate to the realities of local transportation. Last year, the CTA accounted for 84 percent of all trips in the region but received only 46 percent of state funding, whereas Pace accounted for only 5 percent but received 21 percent. The upshot: The CTA is one of the most poorly financed transit organizations in the country, ranking second to last among comparable agencies in funding per trip in 2022.

When I met with Preckwinkle, she came prepared with more figures to illustrate local transit’s underfunding. The state contributes 17 percent of northeastern Illinois’s public transit budget. For comparison: New York City gets 28 percent from its state; the Boston metro area, 44 percent; and Philadelphia, 50 percent.

What does this all mean for riders? Look no further than how two previous financial crises affected the CTA. In 1997, with a drastic reduction in federal funding, the agency had difficulty meeting its operating costs; a private consulting firm, Booz-Allen & Hamilton, was brought in and proposed a slew of cuts to the city’s bus service. Then in 2008, the Great Recession’s effect on the state budget led to fare hikes and layoffs of more than 2,400 workers.

Pennie McCoach, the president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308, which represents the rail employees, told me these cuts have had a lasting impact. Before the Booz-Allen staff reductions, L trains had “motormen” driving, plus conductors in other cars, which meant there were always people in the middle and back of the train monitoring passengers. But now, she points out, a driver is often the only CTA employee on a train. “If there’s an incident, sometimes that one person has to come all the way from their head car, where they’re operating, walk back to the seventh car, see what the incident is, deal with it, communicate to the control center, and see if you’re going to get some type of help or assistance.” To do this, of course, the driver has to stop the train, which exacerbates delays.

Former RTA head Stephen Schlickman can’t make sense of how the CTA spent its COVID relief money: “I’m sorry, they got billions of dollars from the federal government, and why the service, crime, filthiness of the CTA became so bad is beyond me.”

Even acknowledging that the CTA is underfunded, it’s fair to wonder whether the agency could be doing more with the resources it has. Stephen Schlickman, the head of the RTA from 2005 to 2010, recalls that in 2007 his agency faced a $400 million shortfall, so he requested that the Illinois auditor general conduct a review to ensure that the problem wasn’t mismanagement. He questions why the CTA doesn’t undertake a similar probe. (The CTA says it conducts its own audit annually and is subject to triennial audits from both the Federal Transit Administration and Illinois Department of Transportation.) And he can’t make sense of how the CTA spent its COVID relief money: “I’m sorry, they got billions of dollars from the federal government, and why the service, crime, filthiness of the CTA became so bad is beyond me.”

The short answer is that the money was used to keep trains and buses running even as fare revenue dropped sharply. (The CTA releases an annual budget report with broad categories of costs and spending but doesn’t provide a line-by-line breakdown.) In 2020, coinciding with the height of the pandemic, the L saw a 65 percent decrease in ridership. But the CTA didn’t cut service, at least not proportionally to the decline in ridership, because essential workers needed public transportation. And the agency didn’t lay off a single rail operator.

Yet despite the agency’s efforts to maintain its frontline personnel, staffing has been an issue. Kyle Lucas, the executive director of the advocacy group Better Streets Chicago (he was also at Carter’s retirement party), tells me that hiring challenges are as much the CTA’s doing as the pandemic’s. The requirements to become a rail operator here are far stricter than in other cities. Before you can even train for that role, you have to work as a flagger — someone who directs and signals trains on the tracks — often for several months. (The CTA says there is no minimum time requirement that someone must be a flagger before they can move to rail operator training, and that this prerequisite “allows us to maintain the highest safety standards for both riders and employees.”)

That job, which puts you at risk of electrocution or a fall, pays barely over $23 an hour. “It’s horrible expectations,” Lucas says of this prerequisite. “And they’ve just been really resistant to actually revisiting that, when other agencies and systems have even before this crisis.” Understaffing also means that drivers must put in more overtime, working shifts as long as 13 hours, which contributes to burnout and resignations.

Just as with riders, safety is a chief concern of train operators these days. McCoach says there aren’t enough Chicago Police Department officers working the CTA — fewer than 100 are assigned to the whole system, she said at a recent state senate hearing. One operator, who asked to remain anonymous, told me that since the start of the pandemic, the level of harassment and violence toward frontline CTA employees has escalated. The agency hired more unarmed private security guards in 2022 to supplement CPD efforts, but the operator says those guards have little impact, spending much of their time standing around, looking at their phones. The operator described a recent meeting between CTA employees and an official from the security force. The operator asked why the guards don’t have handcuffs or hold people in custody until CPD officers arrive. The executive responded, “You don’t want one of our guards to get jumped, do you?”