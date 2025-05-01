|
Space 519
200 E. Chestnut St., Streeterville
A next-gen version of the Walnut Room for ladies who lunch and have luxe taste

Altar Home
1858 W. Chicago Ave., East Ukrainian Village
A new corner storefront where style makers go for Tulum vibes and specialty coffee
|Origin story
|Couple and co-owners Lance Lawson and Jim Wetzel parlayed their love of travel and fashion into this mini department store. Opened in 2018, it packs surprises with apparel, accessories, and decor from New York, Europe, and beyond.
|Step into what feels like a friend’s vacation home. It’s all part of the transformation that Larisa Stanojevic and Nikola Scepanovic made to a once-blah tax company storefront, refashioning it with rattan fixtures, woven rugs, and lounge chairs.
|Register rarities
|Exclusive is the name of the game. This is the only spot in town where you can find a Valextra mini bucket bag, Flamingo Estate tomato hand soap, and a Lily Juliet caviar dish under one roof.
|The shop’s custom line of candles and lotions keeps the boho flow going, with scents of myrrh, amber, and frankincense.
|The dish
|Its 40-seat restaurant, the Lunchroom, has all the hallmarks of top-tier dining without the fussiness. Salads and sandwiches come on breads from Publican Quality Bread and pHlour Bakery. For a quick fix, hit the counter for barista-crafted drinks with beans from Metric Coffee.
|Take a seat next to the coffee bar and order a spicy mocha with cayenne. Specialty snacks, such as Elements adaptogen-infused chocolates and Brooklyn Biltong jerky, can be a quick fix, or grab a bottle of N/A bubbly to go.
|Look ahead
|A second location is opening at the redeveloped Plaza del Lago in Wilmette this spring, including a new concept called the Lago Room, an all-day café with a wine and cocktail menu.
|Wait until May, and then an outdoor patio will call. Until then, the quick Wi-Fi and dog-friendly policy will tempt you to sit back and stay awhile.
Photography: (Space 519 interior) Nathan Kirkman; (bag) courtesy of Valextra; (soap) John Von Pamer; (soup) Timothy Musho; (Altar Home) Nikola Scepanovic