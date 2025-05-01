Origin story

Couple and co-owners Lance Lawson and Jim Wetzel parlayed their love of travel and fashion into this mini department store. Opened in 2018, it packs surprises with apparel, accessories, and decor from New York, Europe, and beyond. Step into what feels like a friend’s vacation home. It’s all part of the transformation that Larisa Stanojevic and Nikola Scepanovic made to a once-blah tax company storefront, refashioning it with rattan fixtures, woven rugs, and lounge chairs.

Register rarities

Exclusive is the name of the game. This is the only spot in town where you can find a Valextra mini bucket bag, Flamingo Estate tomato hand soap, and a Lily Juliet caviar dish under one roof. The shop’s custom line of candles and lotions keeps the boho flow going, with scents of myrrh, amber, and frankincense.

The dish

Its 40-seat restaurant, the Lunchroom, has all the hallmarks of top-tier dining without the fussiness. Salads and sandwiches come on breads from Publican Quality Bread and pHlour Bakery. For a quick fix, hit the counter for barista-crafted drinks with beans from Metric Coffee. Take a seat next to the coffee bar and order a spicy mocha with cayenne. Specialty snacks, such as Elements adaptogen-infused chocolates and Brooklyn Biltong jerky, can be a quick fix, or grab a bottle of N/A bubbly to go.

