Ljung Photograph: Donovan Ljung

Fox River

“We have this beautiful river running right through town. When the weather is nice, my husband and I just leave our kayaks on top of the car so that we can hop over anytime.”

Bread & Vine

“Geneva has so many great restaurants, but this all-day French bistro is one of the most exciting. I love the Brie and steak sandwich. Our 6-year-old grandson, who is a french fry connoisseur, says the ones here are the best he’s ever had.” 318 S. Third St.

Geneva History Museum

“It puts on remarkable and thoughtful exhibits. I went to one on local restaurants.” 113 S. Third St.

The Little Traveler

“This store, inside a sprawling 1862 house, was started by a woman who loved to travel. Every room has something different: housewares, clothing, gourmet food. There’s a $12.95 brunch on Sundays.” 404 S. Third St.

Swedish Days

“Five days every June filled with great food, music, a parade, even a talent show.”