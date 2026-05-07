■ The Stroller Derby in Lincoln Square: Moms push baby carriages down Lincoln Avenue, performing synchronized routines.

■ The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Sobriety Parade in Beverly: Anti-alcohol advocates march through the beer-loving neighborhood, carrying banners declaring, “Lips That Touch Liquor Shall Never Touch Mine.”

■ Gentrification Pride Parade in Bronzeville: Owners of properties worth more than $500,000 strut down 35th Street behind a rank of Lexuses.

■ Say Yes to War Cavalcade in Mount Greenwood: Cops and firefighters on their day off carry “Boots on the Ground” signs while a loudspeaker blares Vince Vance & the Valiants’ 1980 hit, “Bomb Iran.”

■ Let’s Block Devon Avenue Swarm in West Ridge: Not so much an organized march as a game of Frogger. Dozens of pedestrians randomly cross the street in the middle of the block, creating gridlock.