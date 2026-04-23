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CityEscape
3022 W. Lake St., Garfield Park
This West Side flora site transports visitors to a French provincial Narnia with carefully curated selections.
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Gethsemane
5739 N. Clark St., Edgewater
Sitting like a country house at the northern gateway to Andersonville, Chicago’s nearly 50-year-old plant and supplies store still charms.
|Seedling story
|In 2003, Connie Rivera opened a small market in the back of nearby Garfield Park Conservatory before expanding into her own location three years later.
|Owner Regas Chefas began the biz as a seasonal venture, selling pumpkins and Christmas trees in 1977.
|Lay of the land
|Beneath the 19,000-square-foot conservatory’s vaulted ceiling, it’s desert plants here, tropical flora there, and designer housewares everywhere.
|It sprawls across multiple lots, full of flowers, vegetables, trees, and fountains. Its midsize greenhouse connects to a gift shop with everything from Chicago merch to fine French linens.
|Gardener’s choice
|Increasingly popular Japanese maples, says Rivera, “are great in urban areas because they stay on the smaller side, and their fall color is beautiful.”
|“Get fruit trees while they’re here in April and May,” advises marketing manager Tucker Curts. He recommends the Chicago Hardy Fig, “so named because it can survive our winters.”
|Indoor colossus
|The giant cacti and succulents may make you believe you’ve landed in Joshua Tree National Park (up to $400).
|Cats love lounging beneath the Thai Constellation monstera (starting at $1,200), a six-foot leafy canopy.
|Beyond the green
|Rivera travels the world to source antiques to sell, including 20th-century Swiss vases by designer Willy Guhl and 17th-century lebrillo bowls from Granada, Spain ($1,500 to $3,800).
|What better garden guardian than Awakening, a cast stone statue of a figure emerging from nature ($197)?
Photography: (CityEscape) Marty Regan; (Gethsemane) Courtesy of Gethsemane Garden Center; (statue) Courtesy of Campania