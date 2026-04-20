Photograph: Anne Frank House

1 Small Sanctuary

Imported from Amsterdam, the multimedia Anne Frank: The Exhibition includes a full-scale recreation of the little secret annex where Frank, her family, and four others hid from Nazis. May 1–early 2027. griffinmsi.org

Photograph: Troy Hallahan

2 The Three-Dollar-Bill Man

Bracingly funny and flamboyantly gay, Matteo Lane, who grew up in Arlington Heights, stops at the Chicago Theatre on his latest standup tour. May 2. matteolanecomedy.com

3 The Devil’s in the Details

A supernatural drama by Chicago-born playwright York Walker, Covenant questions how a blues guitarist suddenly became famous. May 2–31. goodmantheatre.org

Photograph: Courtesy of Mike Cloud and Thomas Erben Gallery

4 The Art of Engineered Art

Chicagoan Mike Cloud is part painter, part carpenter, using hinges and rope in his foldable mixed-media work. See his latest in Mike Cloud: Worldless Obstruction, his solo show at the MCA. May 2–Feb. 7. mcachicago.org

Photograph: Michal Janicki

5 Citizens’ Revolt

TimeLine Theatre inaugurates its sleek Uptown home with a timely update of Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, which dissects the cost of doing the right thing. May 6–June 7. timelinetheatre.com

Photograph: Michele Crowe/CBS

6 Tribal Counsel

Debate the gameplay in Survivor’s landmark 50th season with past contestants Brice and Wendell at their Barcocina watch party for the penultimate episode. May 13. briceandwenpresent.flite.city

7 In Full Bloom

Fairy godfathers of queercore, the ’90s rockers of Pansy Division are back, playing at Beat Kitchen before touring Europe. May 16. pansydivision.com

8 Bluebird Watching

Emmy-nominated for Veep, Matt Walsh and other Second City alums return as Bluebird Improv, reinventing their show each night. May 16. fineartsbuilding.com

Photograph: The Pokémon Company Group/Field Museum

9 Sue, Meet Tyrantrum

Direct from Japan, Pokémon Fossil Museum prompts people to compare fictional fossils to the real deal, like Archeops and archaeopteryx. May 22–early 2027. fieldmuseum.org

10 A Survivor’s Reminiscence

Former Tribune critic Howard Reich’s 2019 book with the late Elie Wiesel inspires a new opera, The Dialogue of Memories, coming to the Studebaker Theater. May 23–24. musicofremembrance.org