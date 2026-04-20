Anne Frank smiling
Photograph: Anne Frank House

1 Small Sanctuary

Imported from Amsterdam, the multimedia Anne Frank: The Exhibition includes a full-scale recreation of the little secret annex where Frank, her family, and four others hid from Nazis. May 1–early 2027. griffinmsi.org

Matteo Lane
Photograph: Troy Hallahan

2 The Three-Dollar-Bill Man

Bracingly funny and flamboyantly gay, Matteo Lane, who grew up in Arlington Heights, stops at the Chicago Theatre on his latest standup tour. May 2. matteolanecomedy.com

3 The Devil’s in the Details

A supernatural drama by Chicago-born playwright York Walker, Covenant questions how a blues guitarist suddenly became famous. May 2–31. goodmantheatre.org

A sculpture by Mike Cloud
Photograph: Courtesy of Mike Cloud and Thomas Erben Gallery

4 The Art of Engineered Art

Chicagoan Mike Cloud is part painter, part carpenter, using hinges and rope in his foldable mixed-media work. See his latest in Mike Cloud: Worldless Obstruction, his solo show at the MCA. May 2–Feb. 7. mcachicago.org

A poster for ‘An Enemy of the People’
Photograph: Michal Janicki

5 Citizens’ Revolt

TimeLine Theatre inaugurates its sleek Uptown home with a timely update of Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, which dissects the cost of doing the right thing. May 6–June 7. timelinetheatre.com

Contestants walking in front of the ’Survivor 50’ sign
Photograph: Michele Crowe/CBS

6 Tribal Counsel

Debate the gameplay in Survivor’s landmark 50th season with past contestants Brice and Wendell at their Barcocina watch party for the penultimate episode. May 13. briceandwenpresent.flite.city

7 In Full Bloom

Fairy godfathers of queercore, the ’90s rockers of Pansy Division are back, playing at Beat Kitchen before touring Europe. May 16. pansydivision.com

8 Bluebird Watching

Emmy-nominated for Veep, Matt Walsh and other Second City alums return as Bluebird Improv, reinventing their show each night. May 16. fineartsbuilding.com

A winking Pikachu dressed in mining gear, holding a rock hammer
Photograph: The Pokémon Company Group/Field Museum

9 Sue, Meet Tyrantrum

Direct from Japan, Pokémon Fossil Museum prompts people to compare fictional fossils to the real deal, like Archeops and archaeopteryx. May 22–early 2027. fieldmuseum.org

10 A Survivor’s Reminiscence

Former Tribune critic Howard Reich’s 2019 book with the late Elie Wiesel inspires a new opera, The Dialogue of Memories, coming to the Studebaker Theater. May 23–24. musicofremembrance.org