When he was starting out as a photographer, Graham Chapman would focus the lens of his Canon on Chicago’s architecture. But those shots, while artistically pleasing, lacked humanity. “The heartbeat of the city, that’s the people,” he says. “When you get all these people in the street, that brings energy to the imagery.”

His new book, Chicago in Transit, is full of that energy — people in motion, moving (or about to move) by train, bus, taxi, bike, foot. Chapman, who lived in West Town and Bucktown before moving to Naperville, shot the images over the last decade on his public transit commutes to and from work downtown and during his countless hours walking the streets.

“I take the Metra in now, and when you get off at Union Station, it’s just people going in every direction, some fast, some slow, some lingering,” says Chapman, who is a senior content creator for the ad agency Havas. “That’s the kind of thing that makes my blood start pumping.”