More than 80 percent of women are wearing the wrong size bra. My self-consciousness (and aching back) didn’t invent this stat; it’s according to a study by Victoria University. And it prompted me to make a side quest to Rigby & Peller, the London-born boutique with a lingerie styling service at its Mag Mile store that moves your “girls” into a more suitable home.

I left inhibition at the door as store manager Carol guided me into a dressing room where I spun in a circle as a digital fitter nabbed images of me. Call it the fashionable cousin of a mammogram. “You’re an E,” Carol cooed with an air of suspense. I was surprised. That was very much not the size I’d been wearing for most of my adult life. Carol, radiating calm authority, walked me through proper fitting before inviting me to explore a drawer of “treats.”

The trove of lace, satin straps, coquettish ribbons, and delicate embroidery was all in my newly established size. Every piece was imported from Europe, and a far cry from the boring basics I’d been sporting. Then came the sticker shock: Bras hover around $170. But as Carol put it, with a knowing shrug, “It’s either pay a little now for a comfortable bra or a whole lot to your chiropractor later.” 900 N. Michigan Ave.