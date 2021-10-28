Stylish, sunny types on a budget have loved shopping the cheery selection of clothes and home accessories at Ali Reff’s Lincoln Park shop, Alice & Wonder, since it opened in 2017. The second location, which debuted in Lake View in July, keeps the good vibes coming: Peppy tunes stream through the store speakers, a fitting room sign confirms “You Look Good,” and — perhaps best of all — almost everything, from cozy cardigans to cheeky glassware, is priced under $100. Their throw pillows are an easy, inexpensive way to bring home some whimsy. Ranging from $20 to $50, the plush, candy-colored hooked designs are guaranteed to put a smile on your face even on cold, gloomy days. 3542 N. Southport Ave., Lake View