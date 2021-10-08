This home in Lincoln Park’s Armitage-Halsted District is a freestanding single-family condo tucked away behind a small multiunit building facing Halsted Street (part of the association to which it belongs). It may be just right for the house hunter who loves the thrill of the city but also enjoys a little respite from the action. Listed at $775,000, with a monthly homeowners’ association fee of $198, the condo is within the boundaries of Oscar Mayer Magnet School and blocks from Oz Park, Steppenwolf Theatre, and myriad dining options, including Summer House Santa Monica, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!, and Willow Room.

Possibly the site of a carriage house in the late 19th century, when the area was growing as a vibrant commercial district, the 2,200-square-foot residence sports a Bauhaus appearance on the outside, with amply scaled windows breaking up the simple stucco façade. While fairly streamlined, the interior is anything but boxy, with angled walls creating a dynamic geometry. Thanks to abundant fenestration, sunlight plays brilliantly throughout the house, enhancing the sense of space and creating eye-pleasing forms.

The three-story condo features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, an office, a laundry, a living room, and a family/dining room.

Two wood-burning fireplaces, a fenced deck off the kitchen, and a one-and-a-half-car garage add to the home’s appeal. The ground-floor living room’s soaring ceiling rises to the second story, where it opens onto the family/dining room, making that space feel even more spacious than its 10.5-by-29.7-foot footprint. And with bedrooms situated on the top floor, the property provides an enviable separation between public and private spaces. Inside and out, this home really offers escape.