1. Loyola’s new basketball coach, Drew Valentine, debuts Nov. 9 against Coppin State. The 30-year-old is Division I’s youngest head coach — and 72 years younger than Sister Jean.

2. As the City Council draws a new ward map, Blacks want to preserve representation, Latinos want more seats, while CHANGE Illinois wants wards to follow neighborhood boundaries.

3. If you’ve gotta have more cowbell, Blue Öyster Cult plays the Des Plaines Theatre on Nov. 19. The 96-year-old art deco venue reopened this fall after a $6.6 million renovation.

4. An ex-con returns to the South Side after finding God in prison and sets out to reform his suspicious neighbors. That’s the plot of the latest One Book, One Chicago selection, Bedrock Faith by Chicago native Eric Charles May. Sign up for a Nov. 28 Zoom discussion at chipublib.org.