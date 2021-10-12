Datrianna Meeks Photograph: Kristine Condon

I keep hearing about cannabis hybrids. What are they exactly?

Hybrids, or hybrid strains, contain indica and sativa genetics. Indicas, known for their effects on the body, and sativas, known for their effects on the mind, can be combined to make a strain that provides physical and cerebral reactions. The best of both worlds, if you will.

Hybrids fall into three categories: sativa dominant, indica dominant, or 50-50. Sativa dominants may be uplifting, but likely have less pronounced physical effects. Indica dominants typically have physical effects, like body relaxation, but may be more stimulating than an indica. A 50-50 hybrid has equal parts indica and sativa, and is balanced and calming.

Some popular hybrid strains include Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, and Wedding Cake. As different as they are, all deliver mental and physical relief.

Datrianna Meeks is a cannabis writer and educator.

Have a question for our budtender? E-mail budtender@chicagomag.com.