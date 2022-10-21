PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place.

1 Pulling Focus

Following up on his revelatory HBO special Rothaniel, in which he came out as gay, comedian Jerrod Carmichael hits Steppenwolf’s stage with a new solo show, Ari Told Me I Lack Focus. Nov. 4–5. steppenwolf.org

Photograph: Paramount

2 Mob Musicality

Here’s an offer you shouldn’t refuse: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather in a screening at the Auditorium Theatre, with Nino Rota’s score played live by the Chicago Philharmonic. Nov. 12. mgplive.com

Photograph: Patrick Houdek

3 Meat Cute

Get a taste of Chicago punk rockers Meat Wave at the Empty Bottle as they mark the release of Malign Hex, the band’s first full-length album since 2017. Nov. 12. emptybottle.com

4 Swipe Right

About Face Theatre mounts the premiere of playwright Omer Abbas Salem’s Mosque4Mosque, a comedy about a queer Muslim American man whose family gets overly invested in his dating life. Nov. 17–Dec. 17. aboutfacetheatre.com

Photograph: WME

5 Strong Impression

Known for her uncanny vocal impersonations, recent SNL alum Melissa Villaseñor drops into Wicker Park’s Den Theatre as a standup headliner. Nov. 4–5. thedentheatre.com

Photograph: Jeannette Ehlers/Black Bullets

6 Caribbean Climate

The Museum of Contemporary Art’s group show Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s–Today uses weather as an organizing theme to present works by nearly 40 contemporary artists from the region. Nov. 19–Apr. 23. mcachicago.org

Photograph: Chicago International Children’s Film Festival

7 Kid Flicks

Attention, young cinephiles: Facets’ 39th annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival features more than 100 titles, with screenings tailored to audiences from toddlers to young adults. Nov. 4–20. facets.org

8 Bumping Black Wednesday

Pull a Thanksgiving eve all-nighter on the dance floor at Smartbar with DJ Derrick Carter’s Things That Go Bump in the Night. Nov. 23. smartbarchicago.com

Photograph: Michael Brosilow

9 Chamber Made

Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra join the core players of the Rembrandt Chamber Musicians for an intimate program of small-group works by Mozart. Nov. 6–7. rembrandtchambermusicians.org

10 Building Equity

Architecture critics Blair Kamin and Lee Bey tackle equity, access, and public space in their new book, Who Is the City For? Hear more from them at this Chicago Humanities Festival talk. Nov. 29. chicagohumanities.org