The first thing you notice at Logan Mercantile is the simple yet alluring artistry of every item on display. Former merchandise rep Kitty Izzo brings her eye for high-end and long-lasting home goods to the store she opened a year ago. Her experience owning the restaurant next door, Park & Field, with her chef husband, Dave Nalezny, doesn’t hurt. That’s how she knows firsthand about the durability of French Duralex glasses, for example. Inspired by European boutiques, Izzo sells mostly imported goods: Mexican hammocks, Italian pottery, and Austrian enamelware, to name a few. “These companies have been making products for centuries,” she says. “They know what they’re doing. It keeps with the ethos of buying something once and, if you take care of it, it’ll last you forever.” 3505 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square

Photography: Logan Mercantile

$170

Sori Yanagi seamless kitchen knife

$55

Redecker goat-hair dust broom

$80

Stanley growler set

$7

Flax yarn

$38 for a set of six

Duralex tumblers