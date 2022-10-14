October’s Very Own (OVO) opened under the radar in late 2019, and exclusive continues to be the thing at this downtown storefront, co-owned by hip-hop megastar Drake and named after his birth month. It’s intimate. It’s minimalist. It’s elusive. (Tags don’t have prices, but employees know them by heart.) When new drops hit on Fridays, shoppers need to be quick to snatch up the owl-marked hoodies, tees, caps, and more before they’re gone. These days, a new fall-winter collection is bringing throwbacks into the picture. Called Collegiate, it features letterman jackets and crew necks designated with the year 2008, when OVO launched in Toronto. Also fresh to the racks: a collab with the Keith Haring Foundation, highlighted by denim jackets imprinted with an iteration of the late artist’s Night Owl. Shopping here might mean blowing your paycheck (prices hover around $700 for jackets and $150 for hoodies). But as Drake emotes on “In My Feelings,” “Spend it like you earned it.” 9 W. Walton St., Gold Coast