You could spend hours nosing around the tiny but fragrant storefront Mark Towns and Stephen Pearlman opened in July. Edgewater Candles (1050 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.) sells 30 varieties of candles, all hand-poured with a blend of soy wax, essential oils, and additive-free scented oils. To make things easier for you, here’s our low-down on four favorites:

Hot Cocoa

Perfect for your caroling pre-party.

Complete the scene with a Bing Crosby record, spiked eggnog, and your chunkiest sweater.

Woodsmoke

Perfect for a streaming binge.

Complete the scene with a wool blanket, pizza delivery, and a dog curled up beside you.

Fig & Chestnut

Perfect for a date night in.

Complete the scene with dimmed lights, a home-cooked meal, and the good silverware.

Orchid Neroli

Perfect for Friday morning in the home office.

Complete the scene with strong coffee, your Zoom camera off, and a browser tab open to Maui time-shares.