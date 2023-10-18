Winters around here might not scream for sunglasses. But Krewe’s assortment, notable for frames in bold colors and lively patterns (Beyoncé and Gigi Hadid are fans), gives Chicagoans the sunny outlook they deserve. The New Orleans import’s new location in Tribune Tower is its first in the Midwest. While the NOLA-inspired specs are flashy (think: cat-eye silhouettes with a marbled-confetti look), sleek and simple is the aesthetic inside the plant-adorned shop, which feels like a conservatory-meets-museum. And with a staff that’s eager to offer advice, as well as pour you a refreshment, you know this is a place to laissez les bons temps rouler. 435 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile