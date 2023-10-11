Photography: St. Regis Chicago

$25,000

The St. Regis Presidential Suite

401 E. Wacker Dr.

Square feet 4,644

Floor 9th

The room you won’t want to leave

A marble-clad bathroom features an effervescent infinity tub, views over the lake, and a dressing room.

OTT touch

If the bar stocked with everything you need to make your favorite cocktails doesn’t light you up, take a hit from your fancy built-in Bosch coffee machine.

Self-care, suite-style

An in-suite gym includes a treadmill, yoga blocks and mats, and free weights.

Photography: The Peninsula Chicago

$17,000

The Peninsula Suite

108 E. Superior St.

Square feet 3,645

Floor 18th

The room you won’t want to leave

Take your pick: the 2,000-square-foot terrace, the bathroom that becomes a spa with the touch of a button, or the dining room appointed with walls of hand-appliquéd flowers.

OTT touch

Did we mention the chauffeured house car at your service?

Self-care, suite-style

Two dressing rooms each offer a vanity, a full-length illuminated mirror, and enough floor space for 20 shoeboxes.

Photography: The Langham Chicago

$13,000

The Langham Infinity and Regent Suites

330 N. Wabash Ave.

Square feet 2,700

Floors 11th and 12th

The room you won’t want to leave

Both suites have master bedrooms boasting floor-to-ceiling river views and a full marble bathroom, each with a showpiece tub — one a freestanding soaker and the other a spillover basin.

OTT touch

The Infinity Suite’s glitzy living room features a custom-painted chartreuse grand piano.

Self-care, suite-style

Unwind with a turndown kit that includes tea, an eye mask, and a soothing playlist.