$25,000
The St. Regis Presidential Suite
401 E. Wacker Dr.
Square feet 4,644
Floor 9th
The room you won’t want to leave
A marble-clad bathroom features an effervescent infinity tub, views over the lake, and a dressing room.
OTT touch
If the bar stocked with everything you need to make your favorite cocktails doesn’t light you up, take a hit from your fancy built-in Bosch coffee machine.
Self-care, suite-style
An in-suite gym includes a treadmill, yoga blocks and mats, and free weights.
$17,000
The Peninsula Suite
108 E. Superior St.
Square feet 3,645
Floor 18th
The room you won’t want to leave
Take your pick: the 2,000-square-foot terrace, the bathroom that becomes a spa with the touch of a button, or the dining room appointed with walls of hand-appliquéd flowers.
OTT touch
Did we mention the chauffeured house car at your service?
Self-care, suite-style
Two dressing rooms each offer a vanity, a full-length illuminated mirror, and enough floor space for 20 shoeboxes.
$13,000
The Langham Infinity and Regent Suites
330 N. Wabash Ave.
Square feet 2,700
Floors 11th and 12th
The room you won’t want to leave
Both suites have master bedrooms boasting floor-to-ceiling river views and a full marble bathroom, each with a showpiece tub — one a freestanding soaker and the other a spillover basin.
OTT touch
The Infinity Suite’s glitzy living room features a custom-painted chartreuse grand piano.
Self-care, suite-style
Unwind with a turndown kit that includes tea, an eye mask, and a soothing playlist.