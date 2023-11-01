It’s easy to assume you know Jeff Tweedy. From his early days in Uncle Tupelo to 29 years at the helm of Wilco, the Grammy winner has crafted alt-country gems with heart-on-the-sleeve lyrics that offer his perspectives on love and life. But World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music, his third book, offers bet-you-didn’t-expect-that turns, including:

The Ultimate Riff Test

When Tweedy tries out a new guitar, he plays “Takin’ Care of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive — “one of the most important” songs in his life.

The Genre He Most Connects To

Hip-hop, thanks to Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s “The Message.” He notes: “Dylan never wrote anything nearly as incisive and direct.”

The Song He Won’t Sing

“The Star-Spangled Banner”: “The idea of America — the promise of these United States — deserves better than a crappy battle song.”