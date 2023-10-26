Photography: (Bargatze) Michael J. Fox Foundation; (Byer) NBC Universal

1 Comedy Cavalcade

The inaugural 312 Comedy Festival doesn’t feel like a cohesively curated fest so much as a bunch of venues realizing they had a lot of touring comics booked for the same week. But when the biggest names include Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, and Michael Che, a little cross promotion doesn’t hurt. Through Nov. 5. 312comedyfestival.com

2 Rainbow Connection

Jazz singer and Chicago native Ann Hampton Callaway comes home for a benefit concert at Jazz Showcase, with proceeds supporting LGBTQ refugee organization Rainbow Railroad. Nov. 1. jazzshowcase.com

3 Orchestral Orbit

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra achieves liftoff with The Planets, performing all seven movements of composer Gustav Holst’s solar system suite. Nov. 2–7. cso.org

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Photograph: Todd Rosenberg

4 Root Cause

While it continues to raise funds to build a permanent home in Washington Park, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater debuts new work at the Auditorium Theatre with live accompaniment by Sam Thousand and his band. Nov. 3. auditoriumtheatre.org

5 Crooner or Later

Previously best known for her collabs with Ric Wilson, South Side singer Kiéla Adira has stepped out on her own with two EPs this year: this month’s Fool’s Croon follows August’s Growth. Catch her album release show for the newest project at Epiphany Center for the Arts. Nov. 10. epiphanychi.com

6 Inferno in Focus

Now in its third year, the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture’s Dante 360 combines theater, music, and scholarly commentary for a unique live examination of the author of The Divine Comedy. Nov. 10–19. athenaeumcenter.org

Photograph: Peter Toggeth/Mikel Cee Karlsson

7 Easy, Tiger

Despite releasing just four solo albums across two decades, the Swedish folk musician José González has amassed a devoted international following. This evening at Skokie’s North Shore Center for the Performing Arts features a screening of the new documentary on González, A Tiger in Paradise, as well as a live performance. Nov. 11. northshorecenter.org

8 The Tidy Has Turned

Australian comedian Josh Thomas is known for playing emotionally messy characters in cult favorites like Hulu’s Please Like Me. See what happens when he gets his Marie Kondo on in his new solo stage show, Let’s Tidy Up. Nov. 13. thaliahallchicago.com

Photograph: Richard Termine

9 Felt Like the Holidays

A much-loved Jim Henson TV special from the 1970s comes to new life onstage at the Studebaker Theater. The cast of Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas includes both human actors and puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Nov. 14–Dec. 31. emmetotterlive.com

10 Such a Betty

Chicago gets an early look at the Broadway-aimed musical Boop!, which updates the Depression-era cartoon coquette Betty Boop for 21st-century sensibilities. Nov. 19–Dec. 24. broadwayinchicago.com