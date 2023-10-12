Passersby are always curious about the contemporary terra cotta mansion on a corner lot at 1856 North Mohawk Street in Lincoln Park. That’s not surprising, since it was designed by Dirk Lohan, responsible for the eye-catching Abbott Oceanarium addition to the Shedd Aquarium, the McDonald’s headquarters in Oak Brook, and the controversial Soldier Field renovation. Lohan studied under his famous grandfather, the German-turned-Chicagoan Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a patriarch of modern architecture in the 1920s.

The grandson clearly bought into the less-is-more sensibility with this 8,700-square-foot Lincoln Park home, now on the market for $7.9 million. Inside, white paneled walls and glass exude a simple and elegant style. A travertine foyer offers a stunning view of the open main level, which has ample room for relaxing and entertaining. Sunshine flows through transom windows. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house was custom-built in 2008, but the kitchen was renovated within the past year and includes Gaggenau and Miele appliances, Dekton countertops, and a walk-in pantry. There are luxe touches elsewhere, too: heated bathroom floors, elevated marble vanities in the primary suite, a wine cooler, and a four-car heated garage with electric vehicle chargers. There is even an elevator to whisk you to the top floor, but it’s much more picturesque to take the floating staircase with glass railings, a work of art set against a backdrop of windows.

Outside, sizable living spaces in front and back are accessed by wall-size sliding glass doors. The home is surmounted by a 1,100-square-foot rooftop deck, making it easy to enjoy alfresco dining with a fire pit in any of the three private serene settings. Granddad would be proud.