“To quote Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice, ‘I, myself, am strange and unusual.’ Expressing myself through clothing is one of my joys, so when I came across Viridian Strange, an online vintage clothing and accessories store created by Sara McGeary, I knew I’d found my go-to. That was in 2021 at a pop-up in Pilsen; I’ve since followed her to other pop-ups around town. I’ve scored a floor-length gold-glitter tube dress that makes me feel like Carrie Bradshaw; a black Bike mesh football jersey, a gay staple I lived in all summer; and this amazing ’60s It’s in the Bag lime-green beaded Italian handbag. Very Sophia Petrillo. I feel like I’m shopping Lydia Deetz’s closet.”