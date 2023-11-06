“To quote Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice, ‘I, myself, am strange and unusual.’ Expressing myself through clothing is one of my joys, so when I came across Viridian Strange, an online vintage clothing and accessories store created by Sara McGeary, I knew I’d found my go-to. That was in 2021 at a pop-up in Pilsen; I’ve since followed her to other pop-ups around town. I’ve scored a floor-length gold-glitter tube dress that makes me feel like Carrie Bradshaw; a black Bike mesh football jersey, a gay staple I lived in all summer; and this amazing ’60s It’s in the Bag lime-green beaded Italian handbag. Very Sophia Petrillo. I feel like I’m shopping Lydia Deetz’s closet.”
Matt Kasin’s Spot for Eccentric Clothes
Music Box Lounge manager by day, DJ and event host GaudyGod by night, Kasin lives to break the norm.