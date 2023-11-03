Photograph: Jordan Esparza

National Museum of Mexican Art

“It’s an anchor in the community and something that can never be appreciated enough: [one of] the country’s largest collection of Mexican American art. In all chapters of my life, the museum has always felt like a home. Learning something new there, seeing something that resonates with me, that inspires me, has always been so meaningful.” 1852 W. 19th St.

Carniceria Maribel

“It’s famous for the food and being a neighborhood staple, but also for its murals on the side. The Selena one is relatively new. It’s such a beautiful tribute, so well done. One of my favorite covers I’ve done on TikTok is a Selena tribute at the mural. People from all over were asking, ‘Where’s this mural?’ ” 1801 W. Cermak Rd.

18th Street Bridge

“One of my favorite views of the city. It’s literally the crossroads between where Pilsen ends and Ping Tom Park starts. I’m in the Venados Running Club and that’s part of our route. Every time, it just kind of hypes you up.”