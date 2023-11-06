|
SuccezZ
2214 S. Michigan Ave.
A South Loop mainstay that’s helped define the sneaker culture in Chicago
|
Notre
118 N. Peoria St.
The West Loop’s minimalist showcase for hot designers in their infancy
|Who’s behind it
|Owner LaVelle Sykes has been in the biz for 30 years, starting as a stock clerk at Tony’s Sports, eventually managing it, then opening SuccezZ in 2008. “I know everyone — my first clients’ kids and grandkids now shop with me,” he says.
|The most public-facing of the four owners, CEO MJ Jaworowski, is a former buyer for Haberdash.
|Top drops
|Find the latest from Nike and Adidas (notably the Adidas TS Pro Model), plus greatest hits from the past (think Jordans) and collabs like the Chicago Collective Air Force 1.Pictured: Adidas TS Pro Model (Credit: Adidas)
|A tightly curated selection of styles you likely won’t see elsewhere— some by up-and-coming international designers (like Raf Simons of Belgium), others born from cool collabs (Notre x Salomon) — is the MO. When they’re gone, they’re gone.Pictured: Moncler x Salehe Bembury Trailgrip (Credit: Notre)
|The vibe
|It’s sneaker Cheers, where everyone knows your name and preferences. Drop a quarter in the jukebox and let Jay-Z roll while you hang out and browse the massive wall-to-wall assortment.
|Is it a gallery? A store? A lounge in West L.A.? It could pass for all. Put together a head-to-toe outfit and maybe rub shoulders with a celeb (musician Peggy Gou recently dropped in).
Toe to Toe
Can they kick it? Yes, they can. See how two of the city’s top sneaker shops stack up.