Who’s behind it

Owner LaVelle Sykes has been in the biz for 30 years, starting as a stock clerk at Tony’s Sports, eventually managing it, then opening SuccezZ in 2008. “I know everyone — my first clients’ kids and grandkids now shop with me,” he says. The most public-facing of the four owners, CEO MJ Jaworowski, is a former buyer for Haberdash.

Top drops

Find the latest from Nike and Adidas (notably the Adidas TS Pro Model), plus greatest hits from the past (think Jordans) and collabs like the Chicago Collective Air Force 1. A tightly curated selection of styles you likely won’t see elsewhere— some by up-and-coming international designers (like Raf Simons of Belgium), others born from cool collabs (Notre x Salomon) — is the MO. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

The vibe