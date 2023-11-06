SuccezZ

2214 S. Michigan Ave.

A South Loop mainstay that’s helped define the sneaker culture in Chicago

Notre

118 N. Peoria St.

The West Loop’s minimalist showcase for hot designers in their infancy
Who’s behind it
Owner LaVelle Sykes has been in the biz for 30 years, starting as a stock clerk at Tony’s Sports, eventually managing it, then opening SuccezZ in 2008. “I know everyone — my first clients’ kids and grandkids now shop with me,” he says. The most public-facing of the four owners, CEO MJ Jaworowski, is a former buyer for Haberdash.
Top drops
Find the latest from Nike and Adidas (notably the Adidas TS Pro Model), plus greatest hits from the past (think Jordans) and collabs like the Chicago Collective Air Force 1.Pictured: Adidas TS Pro Model (Credit: Adidas) A tightly curated selection of styles you likely won’t see elsewhere— some by up-and-coming international designers (like Raf Simons of Belgium), others born from cool collabs (Notre x Salomon) — is the MO. When they’re gone, they’re gone.Pictured: Moncler x Salehe Bembury Trailgrip (Credit: Notre)
The vibe
It’s sneaker Cheers, where everyone knows your name and preferences. Drop a quarter in the jukebox and let Jay-Z roll while you hang out and browse the massive wall-to-wall assortment. Is it a gallery? A store? A lounge in West L.A.? It could pass for all. Put together a head-to-toe outfit and maybe rub shoulders with a celeb (musician Peggy Gou recently dropped in).
Photography: (Sykes) Michael Zajakowski; (Jaworski) Notre