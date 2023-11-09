Photograph: Neiman Marcus

Sip the Rainbow

Dolce & Gabbana Carretto Murano wineglasses. $495 each. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

Photograph: Neiman Marcus

Coast Along

Joanna Buchanan Bright Stripe glass-beaded coaster. $88 for a set of four. Neiman Marcus

Photograph: Hay

Art of the Pour

Hay borosilicate glass jug. $55. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave.

Photograph: Hay

Bold Utensils

Hay bamboo and beech chopsticks. $20 for a set of six pairs. Design Within Reach

Photograph: Alessi

Star Centerpiece

Alessi La Stanza Dello Scirocco powder-coated stainless steel fruit bowl. $95. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Photograph: Nordstrom

Full Plate

Marimekko Oiva Siirtolapuutarha stoneware plate. $35. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.