Sip the Rainbow
Dolce & Gabbana Carretto Murano wineglasses. $495 each. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
Coast Along
Joanna Buchanan Bright Stripe glass-beaded coaster. $88 for a set of four. Neiman Marcus
Art of the Pour
Hay borosilicate glass jug. $55. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave.
Bold Utensils
Hay bamboo and beech chopsticks. $20 for a set of six pairs. Design Within Reach
Star Centerpiece
Alessi La Stanza Dello Scirocco powder-coated stainless steel fruit bowl. $95. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
Full Plate
Marimekko Oiva Siirtolapuutarha stoneware plate. $35. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.