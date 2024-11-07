Retail is my thing,” says Michelle Kohanzo. It’s both her passion (she’s a self-described clotheshorse) and her vocation. The UIC alum studied English lit but swerved into retail after graduating, spending 18 years working her way to the top of children’s goods maker the Land of Nod, now Crate & Kids. A year ago, the Barrington resident joined the Tie Bar as president. A tastemaker, Kohanzo brings her eye for design to the Chicago-based men’s accessories brand. She’s a textile queen, even beyond apparel. “I have an affinity for decorating, particularly upholstery,” she says. “I could buy upholstered chairs all day long.”

Jayson Home

1885 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park

“It’s always a treasure hunt in there.”

WISH LIST

Photography: (above and all others) Courtesy of the vendors

● Bastille chair (above) “Can you imagine having this chair in your space? I want to curl up in it. It’s velvet, so luscious. The fringe is killer.” $3,595

● Werner’s Nomenclature of Colours “I’m obsessed with color and also love beautiful books.” $15

● Everest sheepskin pillow “I love a cozy sheepskin, and this neutral pillow could work in any space. It’s perfect for winter.” $195

Moth

2008 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown

“They have interesting brands you can’t find anywhere else.”

WISH LIST

● Kapital linen dress “I love indigo, and this hand-dyed textile is spectacular. It’s a piece to have in your wardrobe forever.” $764

● Tomotake black cat cushion (1) “I’m a pet person. This looks just like my daughter’s cat, and I’d gift this to her.” $245

● Shoes Like Pottery high-tops (2) “I only wear comfortable shoes, so these are a go-to for me. They remind me of the Converse I wore in high school, but a little more elevated.” $175

Nina

1256 W. Chicago Ave., Noble Square

“I love yarn stores. Yarn is such a tactile thing — it’s important to shop in person. And Nina has the best selection in Chicago.”

WISH LIST

● RMR Yarn Co. super-bulky merino “They’re all hand-dyed right here in Chicago. They’re like candy; I can’t get enough of them.” $40

● Fuzz Family kid mohair (above) “I’m a sucker for mohair, although it’s challenging to work with. Some have this soft hint of color, like angel food cake.” $33