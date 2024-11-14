Photograph: Stephen Hill

The Beetle Bar and Grill

“A late-night venue that’s vintage-y, with nice decorations and a pool table. They have a big menu and a great cocktail list. I love the blueberry aviation.” 2532 W. Chicago Ave.

Flying Saucer

“I have breakfast there with friends. I get the corned beef hash skillet. My husband loves the vegan breakfast burrito. Very sassy service — that’s one of my favorite things about it.” 1123 N. California Ave.

Komoda

“It’s this lovely little gift shop, woman owned, with all kinds of neat knickknacks, candles, gadgets, cards, and whatnot. It’s a go-to spot for people if a party or birthday is coming up.” 2448 W. Chicago Ave.

Humboldt Park Lagoon

“I love walking around, seeing the beautiful willow trees, and just all the vegetation there. Surrounded by the native species and the pond, I feel like I’m removed from the city. It’s incredibly relaxing.” 1440 N. Humboldt Blvd.