Photograph: ShuShank Shrestha

1 Peak Artistry

The new exhibition Reimagine: Himalayan Art Now at Wrightwood 659 presents contemporary works by more than two dozen artists from Tibet, Nepal, and other countries in South Asia. Nov. 8–Feb. 15. wrightwood659.org

2 Shades of Gay

With its two acts originally written nearly a decade apart, in 1981 and 1990, William Finn’s quirky queer musical Falsettos provides a kind of real-time portrait of the early AIDS crisis. Nov. 8–Dec. 8. courttheatre.org

Photograph: Charles Gaines/Hauser & Wirth

3 Paint by the Numbers

Is painting a dying art form? The MCA exhibition The Living End: Painting and Other Technologies, 1970–2020 argues that it has simply evolved to incorporate new methods and media. Nov. 9–Mar. 23. mcachicago.org

4 Blade Rapper

Touring behind his ninth studio album, this summer’s Samurai, West Side icon Lupe Fiasco makes a hometown stop at the Salt Shed. Nov. 10. ticketmaster.com

Photograph: Kristie Kahns

5 Fosse Record

With the premiere of Sweet Gwen Suite as part of its fall program, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago becomes the world’s only dance company authorized to claim a Bob Fosse–Gwen Verdon work for its repertoire. Nov. 15–24. hubbardstreetdance.com

6 Electric Nature

The Chicago Botanic Garden gets a winter glow-up as its luminous installation Lightscape returns for a sixth holiday season. Nov. 15–Jan. 5. chicagobotanic.org

Photograph: Karli Cadel

7 Blue Notes

Blue, Tazewell Thompson and Jeanine Tesori’s acclaimed opera about a Harlem family shattered by police violence, finally makes its pandemic-delayed Lyric Opera debut. Nov. 16–Dec. 1. lyricopera.org

Photograph: Metro

8 Power of Ten

The citywide celebration of 40 years of Chicago house music rolls on with a headlining Metro set by the reunited 1980s group Ten City, backed by a 14-piece live band. Nov. 22. etix.com

Photograph: Matt Barnes

9 Great Dane

Director Robert Lepage and choreographer Guillaume Côté put a balletic spin on Shakespeare in The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark, a can’t-miss affair for dance fans. Nov. 23–24. harristheaterchicago.org

10 Black Comedy

Comedian Michael Ian Black’s career spans from the ’90s MTV sketch show The State to the new CNN series Have I Got News for You. Catch his standup stylings at the Den. Nov. 24. thedentheatre.com