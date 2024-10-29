1 Peak Artistry
The new exhibition Reimagine: Himalayan Art Now at Wrightwood 659 presents contemporary works by more than two dozen artists from Tibet, Nepal, and other countries in South Asia. Nov. 8–Feb. 15. wrightwood659.org
2 Shades of Gay
With its two acts originally written nearly a decade apart, in 1981 and 1990, William Finn’s quirky queer musical Falsettos provides a kind of real-time portrait of the early AIDS crisis. Nov. 8–Dec. 8. courttheatre.org
3 Paint by the Numbers
Is painting a dying art form? The MCA exhibition The Living End: Painting and Other Technologies, 1970–2020 argues that it has simply evolved to incorporate new methods and media. Nov. 9–Mar. 23. mcachicago.org
4 Blade Rapper
Touring behind his ninth studio album, this summer’s Samurai, West Side icon Lupe Fiasco makes a hometown stop at the Salt Shed. Nov. 10. ticketmaster.com
5 Fosse Record
With the premiere of Sweet Gwen Suite as part of its fall program, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago becomes the world’s only dance company authorized to claim a Bob Fosse–Gwen Verdon work for its repertoire. Nov. 15–24. hubbardstreetdance.com
6 Electric Nature
The Chicago Botanic Garden gets a winter glow-up as its luminous installation Lightscape returns for a sixth holiday season. Nov. 15–Jan. 5. chicagobotanic.org
7 Blue Notes
Blue, Tazewell Thompson and Jeanine Tesori’s acclaimed opera about a Harlem family shattered by police violence, finally makes its pandemic-delayed Lyric Opera debut. Nov. 16–Dec. 1. lyricopera.org
8 Power of Ten
The citywide celebration of 40 years of Chicago house music rolls on with a headlining Metro set by the reunited 1980s group Ten City, backed by a 14-piece live band. Nov. 22. etix.com
9 Great Dane
Director Robert Lepage and choreographer Guillaume Côté put a balletic spin on Shakespeare in The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark, a can’t-miss affair for dance fans. Nov. 23–24. harristheaterchicago.org
10 Black Comedy
Comedian Michael Ian Black’s career spans from the ’90s MTV sketch show The State to the new CNN series Have I Got News for You. Catch his standup stylings at the Den. Nov. 24. thedentheatre.com