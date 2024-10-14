Ever since Sheila Rashid made her first overalls in 2016, the self-taught designer has gotten attention for her denimcentric streetwear. Now she’s making a play for a new vibe: country club chic. “I’ve always loved tennis and the whole culture surrounding it,” the Little Village resident says. Her SR Open collection features an assortment of polos, buttonup crop tops, pleated skirts, suit jackets, and tees — with Rashid’s twists, like leaving a skirt edge rough-hewn and emblazoning a photo of Serena Williams on a hoodie. Tennis season may be over, but the collection is winter ready: “Everything is meant to be layered.” sheilarashid.com