Set or sit

Kartell Pilastro side table/stool by Ettore Sottsass, $520. Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.

If Minecraft had a java maker

Alessi Pulcina stovetop coffeemaker by Michele De Lucchi, $115. Macy’s, 111 N. State St.

Drop culture

Bottega Veneta hand-enameled 18-karat gold-finish sterling silver drop necklace, $850. Blake, 212 W. Chicago Ave.

Knit with wit

Kitty lounge chair by Nika Zupanc for Moooi, $5,882. Design Within Reach, 1100 W. Fulton Market

Sheepish shoe

Dries Van Noten block-heel shearling clogs, $795. Blake