For 20-plus years, the Sun-Times hadn’t named a single freshman to its annual all-area high school basketball team. Then last season it selected two. Toss in a third who’s rated even higher as a prospect, fast-forward a year, and you have a trio of sophomores poised for great things as the season tips off in late November. “You’d have to go back to 2014 to find three more productive, higher-ranked prospects in one class,” says Joe Henricksen, who runs the local scouting service City/Suburban Hoops Report. “And in terms of what they were able to accomplish as freshmen, it’s unprecedented.”

Jaxson Davis

Warren

Never known as a basketball powerhouse, Warren, in Gurnee, came into last season unranked. Then Davis, a 6-foot-1 point guard, took charge. “He put them on his back and out of nowhere carried them to 30 wins and a sectional championship,” says Henricksen. In the process, Davis posted a strong stat line: 19 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals per game. “His poise and his understanding of the game is off the charts,” Henricksen says.

Moment of arrival After scoring 36 in the title game of the Proviso West Holiday Tournament, Davis became the first freshman named tourney MVP in the event’s 62-year history.

Top offers Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana, DePaul, Arizona State

Gleaned from his Insta Was held by Kobe Bryant as a baby (has photo as proof); eats Potbelly

Davion Thompson

Bolingbrook

The 6-foot-2 combo guard averaged 19 points (he shot 45 percent from 3-point range) and five rebounds in leading his team to the sectional finals and a 27–5 record. “He can dazzle at times with his passing, but he’s got these shot-making skills all around the floor that will translate to the next level,” says Henricksen. He’s also not afraid of stepping up in big moments. “He’s got some real alpha dog in him.”

Moment of arrival At the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic, he put up 31 points in an OT loss to defending state champs Metamora.

Top offers Illinois, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Washington, Wake Forest

Gleaned from his Insta Has NIL deals with the Athlete’s Foot and Raising Cane’s; dropped 47 points in an AAU game in April

Devin Cleveland

Kenwood

Coming off the bench last season for a loaded Kenwood team, the 6-foot-2 point guard didn’t post the kind of numbers the other two did, but, says Henricksen, “he might have the highest upside down the road. He’s just got a dynamic flair for all things, especially scoring.” ESPN ranks him No. 11 nationally in the class of 2027.

Moment of arrival In early January, after being sidelined for a month with an injury, Cleveland put up 20 points against Warren (and fellow freshman Davis) with silky drives to the basket and sharp 3-point shooting. Illinois offered him a scholarship right after.

Top offers Illinois, DePaul, Illinois State, Michigan, Arizona State

Gleaned from his Insta Has a “partnership” with the meal delivery service Eat Clean Bro; dons Palm Angels tees