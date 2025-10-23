García Photograph: U.S. House Office of Photography

La Catedral

“This restaurant is famous for its chilaquiles — it has at least 10 varieties. The decor honors the name: It feels like you’ve entered a church. Ambrocio Gonzalez, the chef-owner, is committed to lifting up Mexican culture with his culinary treats.” 2500 S. Christiana Ave.

Artesanías Elena

“I’ve known Elena Durán, the owner, forever. Her store’s tag line is ‘A Corner of Mexico in Chicago.’ She works directly with artists and producers from all regions in Mexico. You can get jewelry, ceramics, decorations for Day of the Dead, clothing.” 4333 W. 26th St.

Carnitas Uruapan

“The Carbajal family, a father and son, have been in the restaurant business for years. They feature pretty much only one meal: Michoacán-style pork carnitas. It’s great, high-quality food.” 3801 W. 26th St.

Little Village Arch

“It’s where people go when they want to show they’re visiting Little Village. I had a big hand in getting it built after I was elected alderman in 1986.” 26th and Troy Streets