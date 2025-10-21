Yes, you can throw everything on a plate and zap it in the microwave, but we all know how that will end up — with overcooked meat and soggy sides. Here’s a better idea: Use these easy-to-follow recipes to transform your leftovers into entirely new dishes in minutes.

If you have a leftover baked potato …

Loaded baked potato hash

Spoon off any toppings like bacon, sour cream, cheese, and chives and set them aside. Chop the baked potato into roughly one-inch pieces. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, add the potato pieces, and cook until golden brown, flipping them over to crisp each side. Transfer pieces to a bowl, and gently toss with the toppings, adding more bacon, sour cream, cheese, and chives as desired. Fry an egg, then slide it on top of the hash. Voilà, breakfast is served.

If you have leftover creamed spinach …

Creamy spinach-artichoke dip

Grate one clove of garlic, then drain a 14-ounce can of artichoke hearts and coarsely chop them. Heat a teaspoon of oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and artichoke hearts and cook until the garlic is fragrant, about one minute. Add two cups of creamed spinach and an eight-ounce brick of cream cheese and stir, breaking up the cheese with a spoon, until melted. Add two ounces of shredded mozzarella and two ounces of grated Parmesan and stir until melted and the mixture is cohesive, about two minutes. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and a pinch of red pepper flakes and season with salt and pepper. Serve with crackers or tortilla chips.

If you have leftover mashed potatoes …

Bubble and squeak

To make this British classic, heat a tablespoon of oil and a pat of butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add two cups of finely chopped vegetables (I like onion, carrot, and kale or cabbage, but use what you have). Cook until softened, about four minutes, then add a pinch each of salt and black pepper and two cups of the mashed potatoes. Flatten the potatoes with a spatula, then fold them into the vegetables until the ingredients are mixed together. Flatten this mixture into an even layer. Cook until the potatoes form a golden crust on the bottom, about five minutes. Use the spatula to fold the edges back into the center, then flatten into an even layer again. Cook until the bottom and edges are browned, then repeat the process one more time, adding a pat of butter to the pan if the ingredients start to stick. Slide the potato cake onto a plate and serve with sour cream and hot sauce, or top it with a fried egg.

If you have leftover steak …

Steak soba noodle salad

Thinly slice six to eight ounces of the steak and set it aside. In a large bowl, whisk together one teaspoon of sesame oil, the juice of one lime, a pinch of sugar, two teaspoons of rice wine vinegar, and two teaspoons of soy sauce. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, add four ounces of soba noodles, and cook until the noodles are softened, three to five minutes, or according to the package instructions. Drain the noodles, transfer to the bowl with the dressing, and toss to coat. Divide between two serving bowls and drizzle with any remaining dressing. Top each bowl with the sliced steak, handfuls of English cucumber slices, edamame, chopped scallions, chopped peanuts, and a splash of chile crisp or Sriracha.