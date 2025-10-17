■ Sell naming rights to the city: Since banks love to brand civic institutions, how about Wintrust, Illinois?

■ Smoking cars on the L: Mayor Johnson has vowed to crack down on cigarette use on the trains. Instead, embrace it and charge smokers double fare for a dedicated car.

■ Distracted-driver cameras: We have cameras to catch speeders and red-light runners. Why not for drivers who check their phones? At $100 a pop, we’d have to nab only 12 million to erase the deficit.

■ Sell neighborhoods to suburbs: There’s confusion between the community area Riverdale and the village Riverdale. End that by unloading Riverdale to Riverdale.

■ Siphon off Lake Michigan: With a lot of people and not enough water, California, Arizona, and Texas have long been thirsty for the Great Lakes. Build a pipeline to the Southwest. Michigan would protest, but hey, those folks complain about everything.