2:28 a.m., Lower West Side

CLARISSA BONET: “I was shooting at Don’s Grill on Western Avenue when I saw a bus pass by. As it started to depart the stop, I saw this gentleman come running from around the corner. I could tell he was trying to catch the bus and just missed it. He sat down in the bus shelter, paying no attention to what I was doing. After capturing some shots of the diner, I crossed the street for a second angle. Before I could even get that set up, I saw him illuminated by the light, and he became this kind of silhouette. It was very much my aesthetic, this kind of anonymous individual sitting within the urban landscape. I quickly composed a few frames before a car picked him up, perhaps a rideshare or a friend. Clearly, he had somewhere to be.”